About JD Vance

From humble beginnings to the 50th vice president of the United States. This, in a nutshell, is the story of James David “JD” Vance. Our nation has never been more in need of robust fighters who are willing to go to bat for conservative principles.

Few have demonstrated the courage, valor, and determination of JD Vance.

In 2003, he joined the US Marine Corps, working as a military journalist and going on a tour of Iraq. To this day, his service to our nation paved the way for him to hold the second highest office of the land.

Since becoming President Trump’s vice presidential pick, Vance has consistently come under attack from the radical left. They’ve worked overtime to smear Vance’s good name and portray him as a monster.

Though the vice president’s long standing service and work tell a different story, one that his political adversaries won’t be able to erase.

A True Grassroots Patriot

Vance’s impressive career spans from the military to serving as an Ohio senator and eventually becoming America’s vice president. He also remains active in the hands-on fortification of GOP leadership, as seen by him holding the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) Finance Chair position.

Beloved by patriots nationwide, Vance is a principled conservative who favors traditional family values, employment opportunities for the everyday man, and limited government. When the rubber meets the road, Vance never backs down from a fight - and his record demonstrates this.

Earlier in his career, Vance co founded a political advocacy organization known as Rockbridge Network. With the support of tech centric donors, Rockbridge Network plays an essential role in keeping conservative values in the rooms where decisions and policies are made.

Nationwide, Vance has earned accolades for his populist, anti establishment convictions. Many view him as a key GOP leader and the likeliest candidate in America’s 2028 presidential race.

Conservative values meet fiscal responsibility

Throughout his years of public service, Vance has never wavered on his stances regarding the issues.

The vice president is renowned for supporting the pro life movement and moving to rectify America’s declining birth rates. In word and deed, Vance consistently favors making life easier for families, especially young parents, nationwide.

Another hallmark of Vance’s career is fighting back against the rise of wokeness in America. The vice president, like all sensible people, opposes men in women’s sports, along with DEI in the public and private sectors.

Vance’s political career also entails standing up for limited government, while opposing wasteful spending bills. As vice president, he’s even bolstered measures that would bring about deregulation, while supporting tax breaks within the Trump administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill.

Many folks talk a good game and claim to be Republicans. JD Vance exemplifies Republican values even when it means taking heat or pushback.

A Bestselling Author

Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis was published by Vance in 2016. Selling over 1.6 million copies, this book sparked important conversations about the role that family plays in individual upward mobility.

Readers were captivated by Vance’s own story of persevering through hardship while remaining connected to his roots. The heartland of this nation, the implications of social class, and American culture stood out as key themes of Hillbilly Elegy that continue inspiring conversations to this day.

Over the years, the vice president’s memoir captured so many hearts and minds that it was eventually made into a movie.

A Living Testament of the American Dream

While some people believe the American Dream is dead, JD Vance’s life story proves precisely the opposite.

Born to a mother facing addiction and an absent father in Middletown, Ohio, Vance’s life trajectory changed thanks to his loving grandmother. She paved the way for the then future vice president to study philosophy and political science at Ohio State University.

Following this, Vance would go on to attend Yale Law School, work as a law clerk for Judge David Banning, and then kick off his corporate law career. After some time in the legal field, Vance eventually branched off into venture capital before getting into politics.

By all accounts, there’s never been a more potent “rags to riches” story than that of JD Vance.

JD Vance currently serves as vice president of the United States, a position he will hold until January 20, 2029.

