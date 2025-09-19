JD Vance 2028
Even Before They Shot Trump, Charlie Predicted This Would Happen...
16 hrs ago
2:59
JD Vance calls Ihlan Omar's language "GENOCIDAL"
JD VANCE: This isn’t just sick; it’s actually genocidal language.
Sep 18
58
40
0:23
Stephen Miller and JD Vance deeply saddened by the loss of Charlie Kirk
But, they are showing leadership in the face hardship
Sep 17
125
4
2:59
JD Vance Will Honor Charlie Kirk’s Legacy By Being the Best Husband and Father He Can
JD Vance believes Charlie Kirk’s legacy transcends politics:
Sep 15
1:01
JD Vance shuts down useless reporter
The president has the legal authority to take down terrorists
Sep 15
181
0:25
JD Vance and Usha Welcome Charlie Home
JD Vance and Charlie Kirk were close friends.
Sep 12
0:53
JD VANCE: No More Counting Illegals in the Census
Sep 9
503
9
0:22
JD Vance: Elon Should Come Back to MAGA
🚨 BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance has publicly called on Elon Musk to return to the MAGA fold before the midterms.
Sep 7
67
3
1:18
If You Build Here in America, You Will Be Rewarded
VANCE: "If you're building here, If you're making here, if you're working in the United States...
Sep 2
37
2
0:35
August 2025
JD Vance Hilariously Trolls Leftist Protesters
They probably haven't gotten this kind of exercise in years!
Aug 31
180
24
1:11
JD Vance leads a powerful prayer for the 2 children who passed away at Annunciation Church
I am in tears.
Aug 29
587
36
0:29
"Defund the Police" Was a Complete Failure for Democrat Governors
VP Vance urges an increase in law enforcement following violent mob attack in Cincinnati:
Aug 26
95
6
1:21
