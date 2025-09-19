JD Vance 2028

JD Vance 2028

Even Before They Shot Trump, Charlie Predicted This Would Happen...
JD Vance calls Ihlan Omar's language "GENOCIDAL"
JD VANCE: This isn’t just sick; it’s actually genocidal language.
Stephen Miller and JD Vance deeply saddened by the loss of Charlie Kirk
But, they are showing leadership in the face hardship
JD Vance Will Honor Charlie Kirk’s Legacy By Being the Best Husband and Father He Can
JD Vance believes Charlie Kirk’s legacy transcends politics:
JD Vance shuts down useless reporter
The president has the legal authority to take down terrorists
JD Vance and Usha Welcome Charlie Home
JD Vance and Charlie Kirk were close friends.
JD VANCE: No More Counting Illegals in the Census
JD Vance: Elon Should Come Back to MAGA
🚨 BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance has publicly called on Elon Musk to return to the MAGA fold before the midterms.
If You Build Here in America, You Will Be Rewarded
VANCE: "If you're building here, If you're making here, if you're working in the United States...
August 2025

