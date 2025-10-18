48 is Ready for the Job

I've gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days. But the president is in incredibly good health, has incredible energy. Most of the people work around the president are younger - but he is the LAST person who goes to sleep, making phone calls at night, the first person who wakes up."

"Yes, things can always happen...but I feel VERY confident the President of the United States is in good shape, is gonna serve out the remainder of his term."

"If God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of a better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days."