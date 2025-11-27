70% OFF ONE DAY SALE -- This is why they fear JD Vance running in 2028

In the video above, JD Vance and his daughter are serving the Marines at Fort Campbell for Thanksgiving.

Get 70% off for 1 year

The Vice President’s rapid ascension is proof there is hope for a better tomorrow

To rise above one’s “station” at birth. It’s the American dream. The dream JD Vance has lived.

There’s no arguing the American dream has become significantly more difficult to achieve. However, America’s VP did it against all odds. His life is an inspiration for Americans of all ages and classes.

You can support Vance and the American way by subscribing to the VP’s substack. We’re offering 70% off the JD Vance substack during our Black Friday Special.

This substack can only continue with your support! We need your help so JD Vance can win in 2028! The Democrats cannot be allowed back into the White House!

Get 70% off for 1 year

America’s Favorite Hillbilly

There’s a certain charm in admitting to being a hillbilly. JD Vance is one of the few country bumpkins who proudly owns it. For that, he has reaped the benefits.

Vance’s hillbilly mentality is exemplified by his commitment to tradition. Vance, a husband and a father, is pushing for a return to the conventional nuclear family across America.

If Vance’s vision becomes our reality, immigration will decline and domestic reproduction will rise. An increase in native births means more family formation, shared households, and critically important two-parent families.

“The Democrats are terrified of a JD Vance presidency. We cannot have an immigration policy where what was good for the country 50 or 60 years ago binds the country inevitably for the future. There’ s too many people who want to come to the United States of America.” – Vance

Why do so many want to live in America?

America is the land of opportunity. We pay less in taxes than Europeans, Scandinavians, and the Chinese.

Moreover, America is the safest place to live thanks to its prosperity and military might. Factor in the ongoing reshoring of production and there’s even more reason to be patriotic about a Republican-led nation.

Vance’s Refreshing Irreverence for Convention

Though Vance is a traditionalist, he has a bone to pick with some conventions. In particular, Vance is critical of academic convention. The VP has targeted public education, elitist ivory towers, and legacy media.

Vance, an ivy league graduate, wasn’t a legacy admission to Yale Law School. He earned his way in.

As a self-described “kid from the wrong side of the tracks”, Vance took the road less traveled. He joined the military immediately after graduating from high school.

The VP cut his teeth as a United States Marine Corps member from 2003 to 2007. He was promoted to the rank of corporal and later worked as a military journalist. Moreover, Vance served in Iraq after deployment.

In other words, Vance is a made man. He rose through the ranks on his own, ascending to the point where he was rubbing elbows with the children of the elite at Yale.

Vance’s rags to riches story is an inspirational one that gives hope to Americans of all socioeconomic statuses.

Get 70% off for 1 year

Vance Wants American Continuity

There are three direct threats to American family formation: radical feminism, abortion, and the pushing of the LGBTQ movement.

Vance has made no secret of the fact that he prefers that women remain at home as wives and mothers. The VP stands against abortion rights but for reasonable exceptions.

Vance also introduced legislation to ban gender-affirming care for minors while serving as an Ohio senator. The VP has also suggested some of those on the fringes of the LGBTQ community are groomers.

In other words, there is a concerted effort to warp the minds of young and impressionable Americans.

Vance, a father of three, also supports dangling financial incentives for fellow Americans to start families.

“My job as Vice President is not to look out for the interests of the whole world. It’s to look out for the people of the United States.” - Vance

The VP has suggested hiking the child tax credit to $5,000 per kid and extending availability to all families.

The logic in increasing the tax credit?

To support family formation from within our borders in the spirit of continuity. Such an approach is better than depending on uneducated, unskilled immigrants who speak little or no English.

Restoring America’s Meritocracy

There was once a time when merit meant more than class. One’s grades, extracurriculars, and work ethic paved a path toward success.

Vance, a vocal critic of DEI programs, introduced a bill to hold postsecondary educational institutions accountable for factoring race into admissions.

The VP even went as far as reaching out to colleges and universities, advising them that they might face Congressional investigation for failing to adhere to the Supreme Court ruling that ended affirmative action in admissions.

Why is Vance so passionate about eliminating race and sex from consideration?

Because they are immutable traits assigned at birth. One cannot change his or her grouping in such classes, meaning those classes should not play a part in admissions.

Vance’s end game?

To return America to a meritocracy in which accomplishments are more important than race, sex and religion.

Join Vance’s Fight to Resurrect America

There’s no denying we’ve suffered some setbacks in recent years. JD Vance is attempting to right the ship. He needs help from everyday Americans.

Sign up for the JD Vance substack during our 70% off Black Friday Sale and you’ll join the fight to save America.

Get 70% off for 1 year