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Two hundred and fifty years ago 56 men signed a document that changed the world forever. Today America celebrates what they built.

And in 28 days the man who may be asked to lead that same nation into its next chapter turns 42 years old.

JD Vance grew up in Middletown Ohio in circumstances that should have broken him. A mother addicted to drugs. A father who was not there. Raised largely by grandparents who gave him the stability his early life lacked. He put on a Marine Corps uniform. He served in Iraq. He came home, put himself through Ohio State and Yale Law, wrote a book about forgotten America that became a phenomenon, got elected to the Senate, and became vice president of the United States.

That is an American story. The kind the founders would have recognized immediately. Not inherited power. Not elite connections from birth. A kid from Middletown Ohio who worked his way to the second highest office in the land.

Today is July 4th. The 250th birthday of the greatest nation in human history. The fireworks going up tonight are not just celebration. They are a reminder of what this country makes possible when it is working the way it is supposed to work.

We are launching a 42% off birthday sale for JD Vance’s 42nd birthday on August 2nd. It runs from today through his birthday and will not be extended.

Subscribe now at 42% off and be part of what comes next.

28 days until his birthday. 250 years of America behind him. Whatever comes next is going to be worth watching.

Get 42% off for 1 year

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA. YOU EARNED IT.