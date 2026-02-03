Every day, they find new ways to enact violence against American patriots.

Whether they’re targeting ICE agents in the streets or brutalizing peaceful Trump supporters, Democrats are UNHINGED.

This is dangerous.

Yet, they’re treated with kid gloves by not just the mainstream media, but also by leftists in power.

The message covertly being sent? It’s OK to attack patriots who support President Trump and care about making America great again.

Remember…Democrats already tried to assassinate Trump. They also got Charlie Kirk and Ashli Babbitt killed.

In 2026, they’re going after Vice President JD Vance.

Mentally Ill Man Attacks the Vice President’s Home

As a powerful force in the America First movement, Vance has become one of the radical left’s top targets.

From misquoting him to lying about his character, Democrats don’t have any limits.