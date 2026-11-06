California Democrats Are Destroying Texas

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A cartoon circulating online shows California voters fleeing their own state. Crime is up. Gas costs two hundred dollars. Tents line the yards.

They load the moving truck and declare they love Texas for its safety and cheap gas. Then the same scenes play out in Texas. The newcomers say they are there to fix it.

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This is what happened in the midterms. Democrats who left California for Texas helped turn statewide offices blue. They took the governor’s race, the attorney general, and other key seats.

Texas lost the demographic and political firewall that had held for a generation. The same voters who fled high taxes and crime brought the preferences that produced those conditions. They did not leave their voting habits behind.

How long does a state last when the people who ruined the last one arrive with the same votes?

JD Vance has warned that unchecked migration, both foreign and domestic, changes the political math. California voters did not stay and fix their own problems. They exported them.

The results in Texas match the pattern. Higher costs. Looser enforcement. Candidates who treat open borders and socialist policies as normal. The midterms delivered Democrats both chambers and statewide control in places that used to be safe.

What happens to the next state once Texas no longer serves as the counter-example?

Texas was the clearest case of the California export. Voters who fled the results of their own policies arrived ready to vote for them again. Vance’s focus on sovereignty and enforcement is the direct response to the process that just flipped the state.

Without a clear line against that transfer, the same sequence repeats. Florida is already the next destination in the cartoon. The midterm results show the sequence is no longer a joke.

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