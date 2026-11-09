JD Vance pointed out that nearly 1 million phantom (non-existent) enrollments exist within Obamacare. According to Vance, Democrats are resisting attempts to clean-up/terminate at least 760,000 of those phantom enrollments that appear to belong to no individual looking to obtain healthcare services.

By doing so, Democrats are exposing their priorities as being more about maintaining political power rather than protecting tax payer money.

Phantom Enrollment Frauds Uncovered

According to Vance, less than 100 per 10,000 canceled enrollments triggered any sort of person-to-person outreach or appeal.

That low rate completely destroys claims of wide-spread denial of care and indicates that many of the canceled enrollments were nothing more than automated scams or “ghost” enrollments created only on paper.

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