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The 250th Fourth of July arrived with tall ships gliding up the Hudson, fighter jets tracing red, white and blue contrails, and a heat wave that had nothing on the fire in JD Vance’s voice.

Standing on the deck of the USS Kearsarge, the Vice President did something increasingly rare in American politics. He looked backward to move forward. He reached past the noise of the present moment and grabbed hold of 1776, the year fifty six men in Philadelphia signed their names to a document that didn’t ask permission from a king.

Vance took the crowd back to George Washington’s army, cold, outnumbered, and staring down the most powerful military on earth. What made those men fight? Not a paycheck. Not a flag. A conviction, spelled out in ink, that their rights didn’t come from Parliament or a crown. They came from something higher.

That’s the phrase that should stop every American in their tracks. Endowed by their Creator.

Not granted by government. Not extended by a court. Not subject to revision by whichever party holds the majority. Endowed. A word that means the right existed before the republic did, and will exist after every politician currently in office is a footnote in a history book.

Here’s the uncomfortable question nobody in the mainstream wants asked out loud. When was the last time you heard a Democratic leader say those words and mean them?

Not recite them. Mean them.

Because there’s a difference between reading the Declaration at a ceremony and actually believing that your rights are unalienable, meaning no government, no bureaucrat, no five person committee gets to decide when you’re allowed to speak, worship, defend yourself, or raise your own children. The modern left has spent decades building a worldview where rights flow downward from institutions. Where free speech comes with an asterisk if the wrong person is doing the speaking. Where religious liberty is a loophole to be closed rather than a foundation to be protected. Where the Second Amendment is treated as a historical accident instead of a safeguard against tyranny.

Vance’s speech wasn’t subtle about who he was talking to. He described critics who talk about America’s sins with the fury of a preacher but none of the grace of one. People obsessed with the two dimensional version of the country, the version with no heroes, no founding principles worth defending, only grievances stacked on grievances.

Sound familiar?

It should. It’s the same crowd that treats the Fourth of July less like a birthday and more like an occasion for a national apology tour. A Quinnipiac poll released around the anniversary found a majority of Americans believe the country isn’t living up to the ideals in the Declaration. Break that number down by party and the split is exactly what you’d expect. Most Republicans think the country is living up to its founding promise. Most Democrats don’t.

That’s not a coincidence. That’s a worldview gap two and a half centuries in the making, and it traces right back to that one line about a Creator.

If your rights come from God, no government can legitimately take them away, only violate them. If your rights come from government, then government can redefine, ration, or revoke them whenever it decides the moment calls for it. One framework limits the state. The other expands it without end.

Washington’s soldiers didn’t die freezing at Valley Forge for a government issued benefit. They fought because they believed something no army could grant and no king could erase.

Two hundred fifty years later, the argument hasn’t changed. Only the uniforms have.

The real question this anniversary raises isn’t whether America is perfect. No serious person on either side pretends it is. The question is whether the rights in that Declaration are permanent truths or negotiable terms.

One side of the aisle still says permanent.

The other keeps trying to rewrite the fine print.