Should ICE really be a safe haven for zionists and officers under fire?

The idea illustrates the voters and immigration supporters who have become extremist zealots.

A simple idea represents how far some people are willing to go to disrupt our border.

What drives a political candidate to suggest converting an ICE facility into a shelter for Zionists and former officers turned targets? As seen in reports on X, this very same concept has been proposed by a Democratic candidate.

The proposition is portrayed as a reaction to the perceived threat. Immediately after its announcement, the proposal was met with intense criticism for essentially reversing the use of enforcement tools that were intended to maintain the rule of law.

The proposal comes during an increasingly contentious debate regarding the participation of non-citizens in elections and efforts to protect ICE personnel from politically motivated attacks. Many believe this proposal is just another example of how proponents of open borders intend to destroy institutions that serve to protect a country’s sovereignty.

There is substantial evidence from public records and statements from border officials indicating a history of confrontation between federal enforcement officials and activist groups who consider all enforcement activities to be inherently suspect.

The most recent iteration of this controversy is likely to exacerbate those tensions.

So, what’s the plan for detention facilities and ICE moving forward? We explore it below.