After each passing month, the left has descended further into illogical madness with its opposition to Trump’s efforts to solve the open border crisis.

Sowell described this madness from the left in the following quote:

“Anyone who studies the history of ideas should notice how much more often people on the political left, more so than others, denigrate and demonize those who disagree with them — instead of answering their arguments.”

The case against open borders couldn’t be clearer!



Instead of focusing on the rising crime and economic issues caused by our border crisis, or acknowledging the progress Trump and ICE have made, the left has continued to demonize its opponents.

The left would rather destroy American cities than admit that ICE has been responsible for taking dangerous criminals off the streets. They would rather defy Trump’s executive orders and ignore his success in solving the Southern border crisis.

As new facts unfold about immigration fraud and crime, the left has taken a dangerous path by doubling down on its madness and opposing the federal government.



But what is much more dangerous is that the dehumanization tactics of the left have reached a new low.



ICE agents, many of whom are veterans upholding the voters’ request to solve the border crisis, have been shunned by members of the radical left. Both politicians and police officers are in this camp now. The efforts of local law enforcement and politicians to defy ICE and even deny them basic services and support set a dangerous precedent.



ICE has been tasked with one of the most challenging tasks of the past few decades. The left has done everything it can to elevate it from challenging to impossible.



The left is playing with fire when it opposes ICE, and the American public stands to suffer from these foolish actions.



The majority of Americans still stand with ICE, and the left needs to get out of the way and let it fulfill the desire of the American popular vote.





JD Vance Calls out Law Enforcement Hypocrisy

The radical left’s defiance of ICE and other federal government mandates has been an assault on the will of the American people.



Data still shows that the broader American population opposes illegal immigration and supports ICE.

Yet leftists still insist on interfering with ICE by violently interfering with their actions and attempting to dehumanize them. Sadly, this sentiment has also spread among local politicians and law enforcement officers.



JD Vance recently called out Minnesota law enforcement officers for failing to respond to a call from ICE after they were doxxed by radical anti-ICE protestors.

This is an endorsement of madness from leftist leadership, a trend that has sadly become very common.



Every American citizen deserves protection from law enforcement when needed, and our federal agents should be able to freely dine without being doxxed and harassed.

Minnesota is full of weak leadership that thinks it is justified in stripping the safety and basic rights of federal public servants.



Shouldn’t everyone feel safe calling 911?

What good will come of appeasing radical sentiment like this? Don’t they remember that many radical protesters from the left burned down police stations?



This blind protest of federal mandates and measures that the average American supports must come to an end. As Trump has mentioned, the left is playing with fire. They should cooperate with the federal government to help ease the chaos that has ensued in states like Minnesota because of weak leftist leaders like Frey.





Law Enforcement Hypocrisy from the Left

Law and order are crumbling in many states, like Minnesota, because of this radical sentiment. As always, the left’s views have been destructive and hypocritical.



Following the defund the police madness of the early 2020s, many major cities experienced massive staff shortages, which made it difficult for them to respond to 911 calls. It took years for any cities to recalibrate and be in a position where they could respond to all phone calls.



Now leftist leaders are pushing dangerous ideas and sentiment, one that has caused local governments to resist much-needed support from the federal government.

Most importantly, the message this has sent to the country is appalling. Leftist leaders stood by while protestors burned down cities like Minneapolis. Now they are supporting law enforcement’s decision to ignore a call from ICE, and are actively fighting against the federal government’s efforts to remove criminals from the states.



This is nothing but blind resistance to the new administration, led by incapable politicians who are foaming at the mouth with their hatred of Trump.



Anyone who had their eyes open during the Obama, Bush, or Clinton administrations knows that ICE deportations have been a standard part of our country’s national security actions. This resistance from leaders like Frey is childish, illogical, and hypocritical, which are three of the key ingredients of TDS.





Everyone Deserves Support



The left’s brutal treatment of ICE officers mirrors a similar tactic that is used by cultural Marxists: the dehumanization of one’s opponent.



The self-righteous leftists who are slamming ICE for being fascists are actually the ones guilty of radical and dangerous political actions.



The fact is, everyone should feel safe calling 911, and every US taxpayer has earned this right. ICE agents are public servants, many of whom have also served in other private sector and military roles, and they are fully entitled to the support of law enforcement when needed.



Moreover, around 30% of ICE agents are veterans!

This harsh treatment of ICE officers, who are putting themselves in danger to remove criminals from our country, must come to an end.



It is disappointing that many US citizens have such unfavorable views of ICE. But how are we going to function as a country when local politicians and law enforcement officers display this same sentiment?



ICE and local police officers should be closely linked, as they both dedicate their lives to serving and protecting American communities. The actions performed by Minnesota politicians set a very dangerous precedent for the future of our national security and the unity of our government.

Get Out of the Way

ICE has been tasked with one of the most challenging jobs of the decade. Under Obama and other presidents, there was a much smaller southern border crisis, and they didn’t have to deal with the violent ICE protests from citizens and leftist politicians.



It is becoming impossible for ICE to carry out its mission if it has to worry about aggressive protesters, doxxing, and other attacks from the left. Moreover, when ICE is put in a tough spot, it needs to be able to rely on local politicians and law enforcement officers.



Local politicians have failed to cooperate with ICE and have released over 400 criminals back onto the street.

This is the suicidal empathy of the left!



Americans did not vote for this nonsense, and the majority of the country still supports ICE’s deportation efforts.

In what universe does someone take the moral high ground after fighting against an agency tasked with removing child rapists?

The DNC-induced border crisis is one of the main national security issues that our country faces. ICE needs the support of local and state politicians if it is going to be successful.



Efforts from the left to defy and demonize ICE are a slap in the face to federal agencies and the American public.