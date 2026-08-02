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He was born in Middletown Ohio in 1984 to circumstances that could have defined him very differently.

His mother struggled with addiction. His father was not present. He was raised largely by grandparents who stepped in when everything else fell apart. He grew up watching a part of America that both political parties had decided to forget about and he never forgot what that felt like.

He joined the Marine Corps. He served in Iraq. He came home and put himself through Ohio State and Yale Law School. He wrote a book called Hillbilly Elegy about forgotten working class Americans that made the entire country stop and pay attention. He got elected to the Senate. He became the 50th vice president of the United States. He welcomed his fourth child into the world this summer.

Today he turns 42 years old.

The 2028 conversation is already underway whether he admits it or not. The shadow primary is playing out in White House briefing rooms and commencement addresses and governing decisions that are quietly building a record no opponent will be able to ignore.

This newsletter has been tracking that story from the beginning and will keep tracking it through whatever comes next.

Today is the last day of the 42% birthday sale. It ends at midnight and will not be extended.

Subscribe before midnight and lock in 42% off permanently because 2028 is the whole point.

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