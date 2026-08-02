Happy Birthday to the Vice President of the United States.

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TODAY IS THE LAST DAY!!!

JD Vance turns 42 today. And the moment everyone is celebrating is a 49 second clip from a CBS Face the Nation interview that has become one of the most iconic moments of his political career.

Margaret Brennan is pushing him. Pressing him. Trying to get him to say something she can use. And Vance sits there in his suit, completely relaxed, and delivers the line that broke the internet.

I don’t really care, Margaret.

Five words. Zero apologies. Total composure.

That clip captures something essential about why JD Vance has become the most interesting figure in American politics heading into 2028. He grew up in Middletown Ohio with a mother addicted to drugs and a father who was not there. He was raised by his grandparents. He joined the Marine Corps. He served in Iraq. He came home and put himself through Ohio State and Yale Law School. He wrote Hillbilly Elegy about forgotten America and made the entire country pay attention. He got elected to the Senate. He became Vice President of the United States.

And somewhere along the way he learned that you do not have to care what Margaret Brennan thinks.

He has spent his first year and a half as Vice President recovering billions in government fraud, delivering a commencement address at the Air Force Academy, welcoming his fourth child into the world, and building a governing record that no 2028 opponent will be able to run against without reckoning with it seriously.

He turns 42 today. We are celebrating with 42% off paid subscriptions because 42 is his age and 2028 might just be his year.

Subscribe now and lock in 42% off permanently.

The media can keep asking their questions. JD Vance does not really care.

Get 42% off for 1 year