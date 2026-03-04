It was the entire world versus Donald Trump.

The president’s announcement of tariff hikes made him the most hated man on the globe.

The silver lining?

The Trump hate is dissipating day by day, gradually turning into praise.

Now that we’re 10 months out from Trump’s tariff announcement on “Liberation Day”, the reviews are trickling in.

The results?

An investment catalyst that will reinvigorate the American economy for the benefit of our kids and grandchildren.

Why Trump’s Trade Tariffs are Working

When Trump first announced the increase in tariffs, he was portrayed as a traditionalist with an antiquated view of economics.

Fast forward 10 months and the TV talking heads are singing a different tune, praising the president in subtle yet meaningful ways.

Why?

Because Trump’s tariffs have reduced the trade deficit, catalyzed domestic investment, and made us less dependent on foreign nations.

“We have proven, decisively, that, properly applied, tariffs do not hurt growth — they promote growth and greatness, just as I said all along.” - Trump

The influx of praise is coming sooner than expected. The positivity will only build from here as elevated tariffs incentivize domestic capital holders to build factories in the USA, putting Americans to work.