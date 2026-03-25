There’s probably a lot of panic going on behind closed doors in DC. Iran (the same guys that have spent decades yelling “Death to America”) has made a clear statement via back-channel communications: they don’t want Jared Kushner or Steve Witkoff around the negotiating table. They want JD Vance. And they want him now.

This isn’t some rumor being passed along by some fringe blog. According to two regional sources who spoke to CNN on March 24, 2026, this isn’t some hearsay. Tehran has said they’re experiencing a “deficit of trust” with the usual crew. But Vance? They see him as the one person who wants to end the war rather than drag it out for photo ops and money from donors.

Take a moment to let that sink in. The Ayatollahs are picking an American counter-party. And they are passing over the son-in-law, the real estate representative, and parts of the old guard.

They’re going straight to the America First warrior who has never shied away from calling out all the endless foreign entanglements.

So why should you care? Because this shows the rotten core of how Washington has dealt with the Middle East for decades. The same crowd that pushed for regime-change wars, endless aid packages, and backroom deals that never produced peace just got publicly embarrassed by the very regime they love to give lectures to. And the guy they fear? The one they actually respect enough to negotiate with? He is the outsider they attempted to demonize as “weird” and “extreme” just a couple of years ago.

Trump confirmed today that Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are leading these talks. He seemed hopeful that a deal could be near. Of course he did — because this administration isn’t playing the old game. No more sending in the connected insiders who treat diplomacy like a real estate transaction. This time it is straight talk from leaders who prioritize American strength and American lives above everything else.

Vance has always stated clearly that America should not be the world’s policeman. And we certainly shouldn’t be pouring treasure and lives into forever wars that benefit everyone but the American taxpayer. Iran gets it. The deep state despises it. And the American people? They are watching a masterclass in leverage.

Here’s what the corporate media won’t report to you straight: this preference for Vance is not a sign of weakness on the part of Iran. It is an acknowledgment of reality. After years of watching Washington’s revolving door of neocons and family-connected diplomats destroy every serious attempt at dialogue with Tehran, the mullahs finally see someone who means what they say. Someone who isn’t auditioning for a future gig on the speaking circuit or a nice think tank job. Someone who understands that real peace is achieved through strength and not by virtue-signaling to the globalist crowd.

However, the real bombshell — the detail that explains why this move has the foreign policy establishment quivering in their boots and what it might portend for the next phase of the negotiations — is only available to paid subscribers.