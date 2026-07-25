The refusal is consistent with his continued “America First” positions, where he advocates for national sovereignty (and the rights of citizens) instead of “appeasing” other countries.

As part of this decision-making process, Iranians made it clear they have no respect for this Administration’s “approach”, which shows another example of where adversaries are looking for perceived “softness”.

Foreign leaders are watching and responding to what is happening inside our country right now.

What will happen if foreign regimes continue to publicly reject American diplomats while we allow our own borders to be easily breached?