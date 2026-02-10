Islam Needs To Get Out Of Europe

Christianity and Islam have been at odds for 1400 years.

In Europe, the Muslim population has grown exponentially in recent years. Some experts have predicted doomsday scenarios, including majority Muslim populations in major European cities within a decade.

In America Alone: The End of the World As We Know It, author Mark Steyn predicts the Islamization of Europe by the end of the 21st century.

The Islamification of Europe—and America—could happen much quicker if things keep going the way they are going.

“If you have a country like Germany,” J.D. Vance said in a Fox News interview, “where you have another few million immigrants coming in from countries that are totally culturally incompatible with Germany, then it doesn’t matter what I think about Europe.”

Then the punch line: “Germany will have killed itself.”

Vance went on to say he hopes the Germans don’t do that because he loves Germans.

But he loves America more.

Let’s all hope that neither Europe nor America will kill itself through misguided and sinister pushes for open borders and a tolerance of cultures that are antithetical to their own.

Sharia Law Is Anti-Christian

America—including the Constitution—was built on Christian faith and values. Anyone who says differently is a Leftist who is trying to make the exception the rule.

The country was founded on religious tolerance, but the Founders weren’t thinking about Muslims, Hindus, or Buddhists.

The idea was to prevent Protestant denominations from setting up state churches. Catholics in Maryland benefited from this religious tolerance.

Bottom line: The Founders strove for religious tolerance among Christians.

Nevertheless, Muslims should, of course, be free to peacefully practice their faith in the U.S. That’s not the problem.

With Islam comes Islamic law, or Sharia Law. That’s the problem.

The Sharia system of law is founded on quite different assumptions from Western laws, which are largely derived from Christian principles.

According to The Heritage Foundation, Sharia Law is in “fundamental confrontation with the Western assumption of equality.”

“Muslim commentators themselves recognize the three great inequalities of the Islamic legal tradition: between male and female, Muslim and non-Muslim, and slave and free.”

Islamist ideology is a political ideology aiming for a global caliphate governed by Sharia law and is committed to jihad—armed conflict—to implement it.

Conservative commentator and former GOP Senator Rick Santorum, who is also a devout Catholic, is on the record saying, “Jihadism is evil, and we need to say what it is.”

“We need to define it and say what it is,” Santorum continued. “And it is evil. Sharia law is incompatible with American jurisprudence and our Constitution.”

In this case, “incompatible” means inimical.

In short, Sharia law doesn’t give a hoot about the fundamental human rights as listed in the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men [and women] are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

The West is built on a Christian conception of freedom that is alien, and always will be, to Islam.

Included in the Declaration of Independence is this: “That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it…”

“These ends,” of course, are the self-evident truths that men and women are endowed by God with “certain unalienable rights.”

Sharia Law, because it is the enemy of these unalienable rights, must be abolished. If it is allowed to take root, it will be the suicide of the West.

It’s that simple.

Vance and Gabbard Join Forces

Vance has an ally in the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

In a recent Turning Point USA speech, Gabbard zeroed in on Muslims in Paterson, New Jersey.

“They are working to implement in their own governments these Islamic principles that are forced on people through the use of laws or violence,” Gabbard said about Paterson.

“Islamist ideology is a direct threat to our freedom,” Gabbard continued. It seeks, she said, “to create a global caliphate that governs us in America.”

Gabbard also read-flagged Houston, TX, Dearborn, MI, and Minneapolis, MN as places where Muslims are trying to take over and impose Islamic law.

Too many Islamic immigrants aren’t interested in adapting to the West. They want the West to adapt to them.

That’s a big problem, and if Americans don’t put a stop to it now, it may be too late.

It may already be too late for Europe.

Anybody who says otherwise is blind, stupid, or has an ulterior motive.

Are Pro-Islamists Stupid?

Tucker Carlson, once a conservative icon, appears to have an ulterior motive.

Why else would he say, “I don’t know anyone in the United States in the last 24 years who’s been killed by radical Islam.”

At the time of the interview, one more year of consideration would have included 3,000 American deaths on 9/11.

There has been consistent Islamic terrorism in the United States (and globally) since 9/11, even if Tucker Carlson does not personally know victims. The world doesn’t revolve around him.

Here are a few more facts:

On New Year’s Day, 2025, fourteen people were murdered in New Orleans by an Islamic terrorist. Just this year, Jews were burned alive in Colorado, and two Israeli Embassy staffers were killed. Most recently, two National Guardsmen were shot in D.C. All were the result of radical Islamic ideology.

In 2009, the Fort Hood Shooting claimed 13 lives, the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing (5), the 2015 San Bernardino Attack (14), the 2016 Pulse Nightclub Massacre (49), the 2017 NYC Truck Attack (8), or the 2019 Naval Air Station Pensacola Shooting (3).

Hamas killed 46 American citizens on October 7th, and 16 people lost their lives on a beach in Australia for the “crime” of being Jewish.

Over 50,000 Christians have been exterminated by Boko Haram in Nigeria since 2009.

All of this death is the result of radical Islamic ideology.

If America is to remain American and hold to its founding principles, Sharia Law must be abolished.

We don’t want to be like Germany.

Yes, it’s that simple.