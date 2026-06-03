An exchange among Internet users concerned with the next generation of populism is emblematic of a growing self-confidence around potential successors to the America First agenda.

The tone from one segment of social media was enough to turn heads recently when an account focused on the next iteration of populist leadership sent off a bold message directly challenging its critics.

What distinguished it from most of the back-and-forth between the two camps was that it offered no polite wiggle room to its recipients.

The moment illustrates a much larger trend. Those supporting JD Vance 2028 are fed-up with hearing media personalities and former insider elites dismissing the viability of a candidate whose experiences were shaped outside the boundaries of the coasts.

In Hillbilly Elegy, he identified the economic hardships experienced by working-class Americans that previously went unnoticed by mainstream commentators; now those same mainstream commentators act as though there are no longer any such hardships.

Is the internet discourse symbolic of the ensuing national debate? We explore that possibility for paid subscribers below.