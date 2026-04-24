The left launched an attack on our national security through its open border policies and is now sabotaging the cleanup efforts of the federal government.

The operations of ICE could run as smoothly as Trump’s swift Southern border restoration if the left would just get out of the way and cooperate with the federal government.



Instead, the left has actively worked to sabotage ICE and has expedited phony asylum statuses for illegal immigrants who are draining our system.



The left has been aware of the systematic fraud in this system for over a decade, yet continues to enable the corruption, all for the sake of voicing their defiance of Trump.

The levels of fraud are deeper than we imagined, and it is clear that the asylum status has been used as a pretext to abuse the generosity of the American people. Americans should not suffer while immigrants loot their taxpayer-funded benefits.



The open border policies of the left have to come to an end immediately!





JD Vance Calls out the Left’s Open Border Madness

After suffering from years of damage due to the reckless actions of our previous “Border Czar”, America is now under much better leadership with JD Vance at the helm as VP.



Our Southern border is now more secure than it has ever been, and the federal government can now focus on deportations and fighting systemic fraud from immigrants who have been abusing our system.

JD Vance has spared no effort in calling out the fake asylum seekers in the United States, who have entered under false pretenses and exploited our trust-based system.

The fake news losers have tried to call JD Vance out on many topics related to immigration, but he crushed them every time.



Remember when a reporter said JD Vance was exaggerating about the apartment hijackings in Colorado?



Vance slammed this reporter for her outrageous take on this issue.

“Americans are so fed up with what’s going on, and they have every right to be. I really find this exchange, Martha, sort of interesting because you seem to be more focused with nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said, rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs.”

There are many such examples of the illogical left killing our country with suicidal empathy and then trying to gaslight politicians like Vance when they begin to fix the issue.



Criminals have invaded our country, making our streets and houses less safe, and now we have learned that there have been systemic fraudulent networks stealing taxpayer resources.

The Trump-Vance administration has gone to extensive lengths to expose the fraud of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers, yet these efforts have fallen on deaf ears with the left.





IT’S TIME FOR AMERICA FIRST POLICIES!

Americans should not have to suffer because leftist politicians are too weak to address the rising fraud and crime from illegal immigrants, many of whom are hiding behind their “asylum” status.





The Abuse Couldn’t be Clearer



How much more fraud from immigrants do we need to see before the country collectively wakes up and calls it like it is?



Latest investigations into the Somali Welfare fraud show that the total amount may exceed $9 billion in Minnesota alone. Some reports have shown that DNC politicians knew about this fraud as early as 2011. The systemic fraud is likely greater than we have currently discovered.

Recent Congress hearings have shown how many “asylum seekers” have come into the United States under questionable conditions, and then begin to abuse our system. They have entered our country through deceptive practices and then leeched off our system once admitted.



Our welfare system is being flooded by illegal immigrants, many of whom have defrauded our system, while the American public continues to suffer.



Thankfully, there are many American politicians who are willing to join Vance and fight on behalf of the American people.

Only Americans should be eligible for taxpayer-funded benefits. Illegal immigrants should not receive any form of welfare, and anyone who commits fraud like this should be charged and deported immediately.

JD Vance has slammed the failed politicians who have allowed this wave of illegal immigrants to steal the American taxpayers’ resources.

“If you are a young parent, struggling to afford childcare in the United States of America, there are programs that we have to make it easier for your kids to get into daycare, for your kids to get into preschool. Those programs should go to American citizens, not be defrauded by Somali immigrants and others.”

Many middle-class families are struggling to keep up with childcare expenses. The left’s complacency here is a slap in the face to these struggling families, who have received nothing while illegal immigrants fraudulently obtained these funds.



What has the left done? Doubled down on this madness.



Many state courts are trying to fast-track asylum hearings for Somali immigrants, after it was proven that there was systemic fraud in these states.



Politicians need to echo JD Vance’s sentiment that many of these people are not genuine asylum seekers and are abusing our generosity. Most importantly, they are taking away from American taxpayers, who are now losing out on their basic rights as taxpayers.

An Attack on Americans



All of the liberal states that are pushing back against Trump and Vance’s efforts to solve the immigration crisis are defying the rights of the American public.



Vance has aggressively called out local and state politicians for standing in the way of the federal government.

These leftist politicians are only making the problem worse by acting against the work of ICE, simply because they are out of their minds with their Trump Derangement Syndrome.



ICE requires and reserves the full support of local politicians to carry out the wishes of the American voters. Instead, they are sabotaging the efforts of ICE and abusing the court system to grant asylum status to illegal immigrants, who should not receive asylum status.

JD Vance has emphasized how the federal government’s operations would be much smoother if local governments just cooperated with ICE.





“If you have any influence over those people, just tell them to cooperate. Because we could have immigration enforcement operate smoothly, without the chaos we see in Austin, Texas, Memphis, Tennessee, or even rural parts of the state of Minnesota. All we need is a little cooperation.”

Americans are under attack from the left. These politicians would rather protect criminals than cooperate with the federal government, and they have no problem allowing state governments to waste funds on illegal immigrants while state taxpayers struggle.

Fake Leftist Immigration Crisis



If it wasn’t obvious to everyone before, it should be clear to all American voters now that the left is being obtuse and creating an artificial immigration crisis.



This crisis would have never started if the Biden crime administration had not left the borders open.



It only took Trump a couple of months to fix this border crisis, proving that the crisis we have today was by design.

Trump and Vance are now tasked with a much harder task: cleaning up American cities of illegal immigrants, who are boosting criminal activity levels in our communities and stealing our resources.



They have to repair years of damage, a task that would be hard enough without the resistance from the left.



Local and state leftist politicians are betraying the American public and actively working against what the American population loudly demanded in 2024.

The United States has no room for open border policies, and most importantly, should not have to tolerate opposition from local and state governments that allow the fraud and crime to ensue.