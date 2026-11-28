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JD Vance did not mince words on the Missouri redistricting controversy. Voters had already gone to the polls in the primaries under the existing maps. Shifting those lines now would force many to cast general election ballots in entirely different districts.

Vance argued the timing makes it wrong. If the Supreme Court or anyone else wanted to intervene, they should have done so earlier, not after people had voted.

Changing the rules midstream disrespects the democratic process voters trusted.

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The Principle at Stake

Vance framed it as basic fairness. Primary voters made choices based on the maps in place. Late changes turn those votes into something else entirely. It is not reform. It is a rewrite that erases the will already expressed at the ballot box.

This is the kind of stand conservatives expect: protect the process from games that erode trust after the fact.

Election integrity is not abstract. It is the ground rule that lets every citizen’s voice count equally.

The Timing and the Truth

The vice president’s point cuts through the legal maneuvering. Courts and officials had their chance before ballots were cast. Acting afterward looks less like justice and more like an attempt to adjust outcomes after seeing the early returns.

Vance is pushing back because the precedent matters. Once maps can be redrawn post-primary on a whim, every future election becomes negotiable.

This Christmas, gather with family and friends around the table knowing leaders like Vance are fighting to keep elections honest and voters in charge of their own districts.

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