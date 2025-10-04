JD Vance 2028

JD Vance 2028

JD Vance Drops the Truth on Why Housing is SO Expensive

Oct 04, 2025
Why did housing get so unaffordable for American citizens? [...] You had way too many people in this country who are competing against American citizens for scarce homes. And that's the illegal immigration problem. Why is housing leveled off over the past 6 months? I really believe the main driver is you've had NEGATIVE NET-MIGRATION into the United States for the first time in 60 years."

"You cannot flood the United States of America with 20, 30, 40 million people who have no legal right to be here, have them compete against young American families for homes and not expect the price to skyrocket. It's as simple as supply and demand. You increase the demand, you're going to increase the price.” — JD Vance

