JD Vance Hilariously Trolls Leftist Protesters

They probably haven't gotten this kind of exercise in years!
Aug 31, 2025
🚨 LMAO! JD Vance has caused a total eruption among Wisconsin Democrats after he switched his motorcade to the OTHER SIDE of the road, prompting low-energy liberal protestors to have to bolt across the grass if they wanted to have a chance at shouting mean things toward him.

