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In the middle of everything happening in Washington right now, JD Vance and his wife Usha are expecting their fourth child this month.

Think about what that says about who this man actually is underneath the politics.

He grew up without a stable father. He watched his mother struggle with addiction. He was raised by grandparents who stepped in when everything else fell apart. He has talked openly about how those experiences shaped him and about his determination to build something different for his own family.

Now he has three children with Usha, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, and a fourth on the way. He is 41 years old, turning 42 on August 2nd, serving as vice president of the United States, and growing a family at the same time.

The mainstream media covers JD Vance as a political figure. A 2028 calculation. A shadow primary contestant positioning himself against Marco Rubio in the White House briefing room.

He is also a husband and a father who came from nothing and built something real. That story does not fit neatly into a political narrative so most outlets ignore it.

This newsletter covers the full picture. The governing record and the human being building it.

42% off through August 2nd for his 42nd birthday. Subscribe now.

The fourth child arrives this month. The 42nd birthday arrives August 2nd. The sale ends that day.

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