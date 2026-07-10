Austin Yeazel needed help. A twenty seven year old father of three in Middletown, Ohio, unemployed for over a year, he called to renew his food stamp benefits only to be told he made almost ninety thousand dollars that year. He hadn’t earned a dime of it. Someone else had been using his Social Security number for two different jobs, and the fraud nearly cost his family the help they actually needed.

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That’s not a hypothetical scenario dreamed up to score political points. That’s a documented case, reported in detail, from the same Ohio town JD Vance grew up in. And it’s exactly the kind of story Vance has been pointing to as he leads the White House’s anti-fraud task force, an effort aimed at cleaning up a Social Security system riddled with identity theft, mismatched records, and benefits flowing to people who were never entitled to them.

Why does this matter now more than ever?

Because Social Security itself is running out of runway. Current projections show the program heading toward insolvency by the early 2030s, which would trigger automatic benefit cuts for every American who paid into the system for decades expecting it to be there when they retired. Vance has made the case that before Washington even considers touching benefits for Americans who earned them, it needs to close the fraud gap first.

The numbers behind that argument aren’t invented. The Social Security Administration’s own actuarial data found nearly forty million instances where names and Social Security numbers on W-2 tax forms simply didn’t match agency records, spanning just a five year window. Separately, the agency estimated that in 2010 alone, roughly $13 billion in payroll taxes came from unauthorized workers using Social Security numbers that weren’t legitimately theirs, numbers stolen, sold, or fabricated to get a job. That’s not a fringe estimate. That’s the Social Security Administration’s own actuaries doing the math.

Trump has backed Vance’s task force publicly, crediting it with identifying billions in fraud and suggesting it could help stabilize the program without cutting a single benefit check for Americans who’ve paid in their whole working lives. Everybody was getting rich, Trump said at a recent Cabinet meeting, and I think we have a chance to save Social Security without doing anything to it.

Isn’t that the outcome everyone should want, regardless of party?

Vance has been candid that the work isn’t glamorous. I wouldn’t say fun, he said, describing what the task force uncovered, because you find out how much people have been taken advantage of. That’s not just bureaucratic waste sitting in a spreadsheet somewhere. That’s real Americans like Austin Yeazel, whose own identity became a tool for someone else’s fraud, left fighting to prove his own income didn’t exist while the system nearly denied him the benefits he actually needed.

Critics have accused Vance of overstating the scale of the problem, and it’s fair to say the debate over exact numbers remains contested. Some economists argue immigration broadly helps Social Security’s finances by adding more workers paying into the system than the program pays out to them, since unauthorized workers using fake numbers typically never collect a dime in benefits themselves. That’s a real part of the picture too, and worth acknowledging honestly.

But that broader point doesn’t erase the individual harm sitting underneath it. When a stolen or mismatched Social Security number gets used to report income that was never actually paid to the rightful owner, it’s not just an abstract accounting problem. It’s a working father in Ohio getting denied food assistance his family genuinely needs, because someone else’s fraudulent activity is sitting on top of his identity in a federal database.

That’s the fight Vance has chosen to lead. Not a war on immigrants broadly, but a demand that the system meant to protect American workers’ retirement actually functions the way it’s supposed to, catching fraud before it either drains the trust fund or, just as importantly, before it wrongly punishes an honest citizen caught in someone else’s scheme.

Social Security was built on a promise. Pay in your whole working life, and it’ll be there when you need it. Vance’s argument is straightforward. That promise only holds if the system protecting it actually works, and right now, for people like Austin Yeazel, it clearly doesn’t yet.