What’s the sense in paying taxes if the money is given to fraudsters?

JD Vance is wondering exactly that. Elon Musk as well.

Pivoting toward rules instead of tax collection for collective benefit is only half the battle. The other half is protecting tax dollars for the greater good.

The VP is acting as a vanguard with the announcement of the new Assistant Attorney General role.

America’s new Assistant Attorney General

It won’t be long until we have a national tax dollar ombudsman. The new Assistant AG will have countrywide jurisdiction to oversee fraud.

The tax ombudsman will initially focus on fraud-laden Minnesota. His or her purview will then extend to the entirety of the nation.

Why?

Because where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

The first sign of smoke was the Minnesota daycares. That means the same scam and similar scams were likely perpetuated in other blue states.

The worst possible scenario?

Nationwide fraud in blue, purple, and red states. There’s a chance that billions of taxpayer dollars have been misspent or outright stolen.

JD Vance won’t stand for it. Neither will his new Assistant Attorney General

“We’ve never seen fraud like this in the history of our country. “I think [the Assistant Attorney General] is going to last for at least the remainder of the administration.” – Vance

Dubbed the AAG for short, the ombudsman will be made official upon Senate confirmation. The watchdog will then report to President Trump and VP Vance.

The AAG will have an office in the White House. The hope is that this ombudsman will zero in on fraud identification and enforcement through executive oversight.

“The Assistant Attorney General will have all the benefits, all the resources, all the authority of a special counsel, but…run out of the White House under the supervision of President Trump. The structure is constitutionally legitimate.” – Vance