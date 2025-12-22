America hasn’t had a relatable president since JFK. If JD Vance becomes the next leader of the free world, we’ll finally have someone we can identify with.

Vance’s lighthearted approach to politics is made evident by his surprisingly humorous X account. Scroll through the VP’s posts and you’ll find he retweets memes that present him as a caricature.

The importance?

It’s the type of self-effacing levity Americans want in a leader. Instead of ignoring the embarrassing cartoonish memes, he embraces them.

The VP has a Strong Sense of Play

Vance, a product of the video game generation, clearly likes to have fun. While many others would have lashed back at meme artists who mock personal appearance, Vance ran with it.

The irony is that those who created the memes did so as a dig at the VP. Vance wryly capitalized on the situation, turning the somewhat offensive memes into a strength.