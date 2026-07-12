JD Vance picked Milwaukee for a reason. Wisconsin decides elections, and Vance came to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 128th Air Refueling Wing this week with a message built specifically for the workers Democrats used to claim as their own.

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“Here’s a simple principle, ladies and gentlemen,” Vance told the crowd. “American jobs ought to go to American workers and not foreign fraudsters, and the Department of Labor is fighting back against it.” Behind that one sentence sits a real enforcement action. Vance announced that the Labor Department has opened dozens of subpoenas and investigations into fraud tied to the H-1B visa program, the system that lets companies bring in foreign workers for specialized roles.

Why is the Vice President of the United States personally announcing Labor Department subpoenas at an Air National Guard base in Wisconsin?

Because Vance has taken on a role that goes well beyond typical VP responsibilities. He’s become, in effect, the administration’s anti-fraud czar, a position that grew directly out of earlier high-profile efforts targeting fraud schemes tied to Minnesota’s Somali community. This week’s H-1B announcement is the same playbook applied to a completely different program, one that keeps roughly 800,000 non-immigrant foreign workers employed in U.S. jobs, with nearly seventy percent of new applications concentrated in tech.

Vance walked the crowd through exactly what the program was supposed to do before explaining how it’s being abused. “This is a visa program that was set up to ensure that if you were a brilliant technology person, or a brilliant scientist, or a brilliant doctor, you could come to the United States and get access to this visa program.” Then came the turn. “But you know what’s happening way too much is that big corporations and fraudsters overseas are using this program to undercut the wages of American workers.” His response was blunt. “If you are trying to take advantage of that visa program, you are not allowed into the United States of America.”

That’s not rhetoric without teeth behind it. The Labor Department’s Inspector General has already documented employers and labor brokers filing fraudulent applications, running coercive wage-kickback arrangements against the very foreign workers they sponsor, and using the scheme to flood the market with below-market labor that prices out qualified American applicants.

Isn’t that the exact kind of exploitation that should outrage anyone, regardless of which party they normally vote for?

That’s precisely the audience Vance was aiming at. He didn’t frame this as a culture war issue. He framed it as a betrayal of working-class Democrats specifically, invoking his own family’s history to make the point personal. “My grandparents were blue-collar Democrats,” he said, arguing they “wouldn’t recognize a party that tries to send your money to illegal aliens instead of our hardworking seniors who earned those benefits and ought to have access to them.” He went further later in the speech, describing a Democratic Party that “would not recognize a party that raises your taxes so that we can give more money to the fraudsters” and “rewards the fraudsters rather than sending them to prison.”

That message is precision-targeted at Wisconsin for a reason. Trump carried the state in 2016 and 2024, and Democrats are hoping to flip state legislative and congressional seats there in the midterms while holding onto the governor’s mansion. Vance spent part of his remarks praising the Wisconsin Republican delegation by name, Bryan Steil, Derrick Van Orden, Tony Wied, Glenn Grothman, and gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany, who Vance said “takes fraud as seriously” as the administration does. “This is not a normal election,” Vance told the crowd, “because we’re not running against people who maybe have different ideas about tax policy or regulatory policy.”

Not everyone is convinced the follow-through will match the announcement. Kevin Lynn of U.S. Tech Workers, a group that’s pushed for stronger H-1B enforcement for years, called the news encouraging but incomplete. “The door is opening a little bit, and now we have to force it open further with massive action,” Lynn said, adding that real credibility requires visible consequences, barred companies, real fines, actual regulatory teeth, not just subpoenas that fade from headlines in a news cycle.

That’s a fair standard, and it’s the one Vance’s own announcement invites. Dozens of open investigations is a start. Whether it turns into the kind of enforcement that actually changes corporate behavior is the test still ahead. For now, Vance has planted a flag in the middle of the country’s most contested political battleground, betting that a message about protecting American jobs from fraud is one that crosses party lines even if the administration pushing it doesn’t.