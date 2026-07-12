JD Vance 2028

JD Vance 2028

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Lynda J. Turco's avatar
Lynda J. Turco
14h

We need to see better action and enforcement than we have seen with Doge, illegals sending $ to home country, and using our health care system. Not to mention the millions spend on housing and meals for illegals in Sanctuary Cities.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
1h

I had no idea that there was so much fraud going on until President Trump had DOGE start working on it.

It's a great idea to make VP Vance the fraud czar. Fraud is so big and spreads over so many areas; we need him to work against it.

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