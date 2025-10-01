JD Vance just DESTROYED Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries

"You will hear a lot from Democrats about the fact that American health care policy is broken...every single thing that they accuse about being broken about American health care is policy that DEMOCRATS HAVE SUPPORTED for the past DECADE."

"So if they want to talk about how to fix American health care policy, let's do it. I'd love to do it. The Senate Majority Leader would love to do it. Let's work on it together, but let's do it in the context of an open government that's providing essential services to the American people. That's all that we're proposing to do, and the fact that they refuse to do that shows how UNREASONABLE their position is."

"I think we're headed to do a shutdown because the Democrats won't do the right thing. I hope they change their mind."