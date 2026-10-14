JD Vance Just Laid Out The Case Against Voting Democrat This November

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A Direct Challenge To Voters

JD Vance stood at the White House podium this week and made a case aimed squarely at the upcoming midterms.

Watch the video above for his full remarks.

He didn’t ease into it. Vance went issue by issue, arguing Democrats picked the wrong side on fraud, crime, and jobs, and he wanted voters to hear the full pattern before November.

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If the pattern really holds across every issue, why would anyone need convincing twice?

Fraud, Crime, And Industry

Vance broke his argument into three parts.

On fraud, he said Democrats fought for the fraudsters. On crime, he argued they fought to keep violent criminals out of prison rather than behind bars.

On jobs and energy, his critique reached back decades, accusing Democrats of spending 40 years shipping American industry overseas.

“On every single issue, the Democrats have taken the side of fraudsters, of criminals and of far left interest groups over the side of the American people,” Vance said.

A Direct Appeal To Voters

Vance didn’t leave the conclusion to guesswork. He spelled it out plainly for anyone watching.

“Do you want to live in a country that has safety and security and prosperity?” Vance asked. “If the answer is yes, and I think most Americans do, then vote for congressional Republicans over Congressional Democrats.”

He returned to the theme of law enforcement to close his point, arguing Democrats fought efforts to open prisons responsibly and resisted funding for the police.

“They fought us to open prisons,” Vance said. “They fought us to prevent us from putting people, violent criminals, behind bars. They fought us on basic things like funding and supporting law enforcement.”

November Is Closer Than It Feels

Midterm elections rarely get the attention presidential races do, but the stakes are just as real.

Every seat up for grabs this November will shape what gets passed and what gets blocked for the next two years.

Vance’s message was as much a warning as it was a rallying cry. Showing up in November isn’t optional if these issues matter to you.

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