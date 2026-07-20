JD Vance 2028

JD Vance 2028

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Lissa Albertson's avatar
Lissa Albertson
9h

Am I understanding that most of this started with COVID outbreak and government policies that expanded during that time? Why has it been so difficult to eliminate timed out programs such as these? Much like the FEMA overruns during that same period this is inexcusable. More accountability to taxpayers who is necessary.

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
14h

How did it get so bad? Was the previous administration not doing anything? I know it was the most incompetent cabinet members ever. This administration starts seeing these high payouts and see something is wrong. Now prosecute all involved, down to every state and federal employee who never checked anything for verification.

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