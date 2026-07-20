There’s a reason your Medicare premiums keep climbing every year, and JD Vance just handed America the receipts to prove it.

Speaking in Milwaukee, Vance laid out numbers that should stop every taxpayer cold. Spending on a single category of medical supplies called skin grafts exploded from less than a billion dollars to fifteen billion dollars in a single year, with projections showing it would balloon to twenty five billion dollars in 2026. Then his task force stepped in.

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The results speak for themselves. Vance said flatly that because his administration cracked down on fraudulent payments and fraudulent billing, that number is now well below one billion dollars again. Twenty four billion dollars in stolen taxpayer money, stopped before it ever left the building.

How does an entire category of medical billing balloon by twenty five times in a single year without anyone in Washington asking a single question?

The Task Force That Actually Delivers Receipts

Vance didn’t just talk about fraud from a podium. He built an actual apparatus to hunt it down. President Trump appointed him to lead the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud after allegations exploded involving Medicaid payments and day care centers in Minnesota, and Vance wasted no time putting the operation into motion.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, working alongside Vance’s task force, identified over four thousand fraudulent skin graft claims totaling two hundred twenty four million dollars in stolen funds. That’s not a rounding error buried in a budget footnote. That’s a targeted criminal enterprise built entirely around gaming a federal healthcare program.

Vance made the scale of his operation clear when federal agents moved on hospice and healthcare fraud in Los Angeles. He posted directly to X, saying, “Our task force isn’t wasting any time cracking down on fraud,” describing an operation that took down eleven defendants responsible for stealing more than fifty million dollars from American taxpayers.

He’s Not Afraid to Name Names

Here’s the sharp observation that should make every state official squirm. Vance hasn’t hidden behind vague bureaucratic language about improving oversight. He’s called out specific states by name, and he’s backed it up with real financial consequences.

Take Hawaii. Vance accused the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of effectively giving fraudsters free rein to steal as much as they wanted, covering a program serving roughly three hundred eighty seven thousand residents. He didn’t mince words about what that failure represents either. Vance called it, “That is a complete disgrace,” a five word gut punch aimed directly at officials who were supposed to be protecting taxpayer money.

California got hit even harder. Vance’s task force suspended two hundred twenty one hospice and healthcare providers across the state after identifying them as high risk for fraud, and stopped one point three billion dollars in Medicaid payments to hospices because, in Vance’s own words, California hadn’t taken fraud seriously.

The Threat Behind the Warning Is Real

Vance escalated the pressure campaign further by threatening to cut off federal funding entirely to states that refuse to prosecute Medicaid fraud aggressively. He explained the reasoning plainly, saying, “What we want to do is ensure that people are taking fraud seriously,” making clear that billions in federal anti fraud funding hangs in the balance for states that keep dragging their feet.

That’s not an empty threat. States received letters requiring them to prove they’re actively pursuing fraud cases, and Vance made it clear the money stops flowing if they can’t show real results. Why should federal tax dollars keep funding anti fraud units in states that refuse to actually catch anyone?

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, who serves as vice chair on Vance’s task force, went even further, accusing certain state Medicaid Fraud Control Units of functioning more like employment programs for well connected lawyers than actual fraud enforcement operations. That’s the kind of accusation that should trigger serious accountability, not political outrage from officials caught flat footed.

The Fight Is Far From Over

Vance has made clear this isn’t a short term political stunt designed to fade after a few news cycles. His task force continues expanding its use of artificial intelligence to identify fraudulent billing patterns faster than any team of human investigators ever could, and the results keep multiplying every single month.

Every dollar Vance’s task force claws back is a dollar that stops disappearing into a criminal enterprise and starts actually reaching the elderly, the disabled, and the sick who these programs were built to protect in the first place. That’s not a talking point. That’s twenty four billion dollars in skin graft spending alone that no longer vanishes into thin air.

How much more taxpayer money would have disappeared if nobody had bothered to actually chase it down? Vance already answered that question with a task force, a stack of suspended providers, and receipts nobody in Washington can argue with.