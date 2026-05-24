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While the media focuses on the political horse race, JD Vance is doing something most vice presidents never bother with. He is actually governing.

VANCE: “The generosity of the American people is one of the most amazing things about our country… I’m proud to lead the effort in our government to finally take fraud seriously.”

Vance has been leading an anti-fraud task force that has recovered billions of dollars stolen from hospice programs, Medicaid, Medicare, and immigration systems. Not millions. Billions. Money that was supposed to go to sick Americans and vulnerable families was being systematically looted and Vance built the operation that caught it.

At a White House press briefing on May 19th he laid out the results for 54 minutes and took every question thrown at him. He announced he would be the commencement speaker at the Air Force Academy on May 28th. He said 2026 would be a great year for American workers. He talked about fentanyl deaths dropping, the automotive industry being protected, and tax cuts putting money back in working class pockets.

This is what Vance looks like when he is operating at full speed. Not the culture war version the media prefers to cover. The governing version that is quietly building a record that no 2028 opponent will be able to ignore.

The stack is called JD Vance 2028 for a reason. This newsletter exists to track every move he makes between now and the moment he decides whether to make the run.

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