JD Vance doesn’t dance around the word socialism anymore. He’s started calling it exactly what he believes it actually is.

Appearing on The Ingraham Angle, Vance was asked whether democratic socialist candidates were about to dominate the entire Democratic Party. His answer didn’t leave much room for interpretation. He said plainly, “And it is communism, Laura. This is not, you know, this is not raising taxes a little bit.”

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That’s not a slip of the tongue from a Vice President choosing his words carelessly. That’s a deliberate escalation in how Vance describes the wing of the Democratic Party now winning primary after primary across the country.

Why does one of the most powerful men in Washington feel the need to reach for the word communism instead of something softer?

He’s Naming Names, Not Just Movements

Vance hasn’t limited his criticism to abstract ideology either. He’s gone after the actual politicians driving this shift, starting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Asked directly about Mamdani in an interview, Vance didn’t hedge even slightly, stating flatly that he considers the democratic socialist mayor a communist.

Bernie Sanders hasn’t escaped Vance’s attention either, even though Vance has occasionally admitted a strange fascination with him personally. Vance has pointed to Sanders as the ideological godfather of this entire movement, someone whose two presidential campaigns directly inspired the wave of socialist candidates now winning seats from New York to Washington D.C.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rounds out the trio Vance keeps circling back to. He’s floated her as the Democratic Party’s likely 2028 nominee, a prediction that doubles as a warning about exactly how far he believes the party has already drifted. Vance has framed her rise, alongside Mamdani and Sanders, as proof that the moderate wing of the Democratic Party is being systematically pushed out by a movement with far more radical ambitions.

The Argument Behind the Label

Vance hasn’t just thrown the word communism around without explaining his reasoning. He’s laid out a specific argument for why he believes this movement goes well beyond typical progressive tax policy. He described the underlying worldview bluntly, saying it amounts to a belief that the United States is an evil country that must be dismantled and rebuilt from the ground up.

That’s a serious accusation, and Vance has tied it directly to real political victories rather than hypothetical scenarios. He pointed to a wave of Democratic Socialists of America backed candidates sweeping primaries nationwide, including Mamdani’s own endorsed candidates defeating establishment Democrats in New York, as evidence the movement isn’t fringe anymore. It’s winning.

Here’s the sharp observation that deserves more attention than it’s getting. Vance isn’t describing a hypothetical future threat. He’s describing an ideology that already controls the mayor’s office in America’s largest city and is actively expanding its influence into Congress and beyond.

He Draws a Line to the Democrats He Respects

What makes Vance’s criticism land differently than typical partisan sniping is how carefully he distinguishes this movement from the Democrats he actually grew up around. He’s been explicit about that distinction, describing his own upbringing among what he called patriotic Christian blue collar Democrats who loved this country, even though they weren’t Republicans.

That’s an important detail Vance keeps returning to. He’s not arguing that every Democrat represents a threat. He’s arguing that a very specific, increasingly dominant faction within the party has abandoned the values those older Democrats once held, replacing patriotism and blue collar solidarity with an ideology fundamentally hostile to the country itself.

Isn’t that exactly the kind of distinction that should worry longtime Democratic voters watching their party’s primaries get won by candidates who sound nothing like the party they grew up supporting?

The Fight Vance Says Is Just Beginning

Vance has made clear he doesn’t see this as a passing electoral trend that fades after one news cycle. He’s continued sounding the alarm across multiple platforms, from cable news interviews to campaign stops, arguing that the Democratic Party’s leftward lurch represents a genuine and growing threat rather than a temporary blip in one election cycle.

He’s also made clear this isn’t purely defensive rhetoric designed to score points against a rival party. Vance has framed it as a genuine test of what kind of country America becomes over the next decade, one where the outcome depends on whether voters recognize the difference between the Democrats he grew up respecting and the movement he now believes has taken their place.

How many more primary victories does this movement need before the rest of the country takes Vance’s warning as seriously as he clearly does?