JD Vance 2028

JD Vance 2028

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
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All these DSA candidates and members are anti-American, pure and simple. Their ideology is rooted in their belief that the government should be the ‘religion’ and not God. They are all indoctrinated by our universities with ideological professors. These professors have lived in a bubble of ignorance and self interest that has no basis of reality.

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