JD Vance has become an unlikely name on Bill Maher’s list of people he’d consider voting for in 2028, and Maher didn’t say it as a favor to a guest sitting across from him. He said it to ABC News anchor Jonathan Karl, describing his own thinking about the next election in plain terms.

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Speaking on This Week, Maher told Karl the Democratic Party’s direction had genuinely put his vote up for grabs. “My vote is in play because it can’t be Trump running, so I’m not living in communist America,” Maher said, rejecting the framing that the party’s leftward shift was merely socialism rather than something closer to it. “I know the talking point is that it’s not communism, it’s socialism,” Maher told Karl. “I’ve read the quotes from the DSA platform from their own mouths. Don’t tell me I’m not seeing what I am seeing.”

Why does it take a comedian, speaking candidly to a journalist rather than performing for a guest, to say plainly what a lot of quieter moderate Democrats may only be thinking?

He Wasn’t Vague About Who He’d Actually Consider

The Hill’s own coverage of the interview was direct about what Maher meant: he told Karl he’d be open to voting for Vance specifically if Vance runs in 2028. That’s not ambiguous language about generic dissatisfaction with his own party. It’s a named, specific consideration, delivered to a national news anchor with no reason to spin the answer favorably for Republicans.

Maher tied the reasoning directly to recent Democratic primary results, criticizing the party’s drift toward its democratic socialist wing after a slate of DSA-backed candidates won several New York primaries. He didn’t treat that shift as a minor internal squabble either. He described watching “a new very radical guy” surface seemingly every day, and said he’d been losing fans for roughly a decade by refusing to go along with what he called “crazy stuff on the left.”

Here’s the sharp point worth sitting with. This wasn’t a comedian trying to be a gracious talk show host to a guest he’d need to have back on his program. This was Maher, unprompted by any obligation to flatter anyone, describing his actual political calculus to a journalist covering the story as news.

He Drew a Real Line, Not Just a Vague Complaint

Maher didn’t leave his frustration at generalities. Asked about rhetoric increasingly common on the left, he told Karl flatly that when people start cheering for the intifada, “cut, I’m out.” That’s a specific, concrete example of exactly the kind of rhetoric he says has become impossible for him to ignore, regardless of decades of habitual Democratic voting before it.

He also didn’t pretend his frustration with Republicans had disappeared. Maher was careful to note he “didn’t change really” on what he thinks about the right, framing his openness to Vance as a reaction to where Democrats had gone rather than a wholesale embrace of conservative politics. That distinction actually strengthens the significance of naming Vance specifically. This isn’t ideological conversion. It’s a longtime Democratic voter concluding that a specific alternative, JD Vance by name, has become a genuine option because of where his own side has moved.

Isn’t it far more notable when someone who insists they haven’t changed their views on the right still ends up naming a Republican Vice President as someone they’d consider voting for?

Not the First Time, but a Different Kind of Confirmation

Maher had made a similar point in a separate setting weeks earlier, appearing as a guest on Vance’s own show and telling him directly that his vote was in play if the Democratic Party kept moving further left. What makes the Karl interview meaningfully different is the context. That earlier moment happened as a guest dynamic on Vance’s own program. This time, Maher repeated the same underlying position independently, to a different network, in an interview about his own political outlook rather than a conversation shaped by having Vance seated across from him.

That repetition across two entirely different formats, weeks apart, is what turns an offhand television moment into something closer to a genuine, considered position. Maher wasn’t performing generosity for a guest. He was describing, on his own terms, exactly why a sitting Republican Vice President has become someone he’s willing to name as a real consideration for his vote in 2028.