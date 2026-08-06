JD Vance 2028

JD Vance 2028

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Kipker's avatar
Steve Kipker
3h

I am 100% sure JD Vance will be our next president in 2028.

All other republican candidates that may want to run for president, DON'T. We have a very good chance to continue the success that President Trump has built.

Let the democrats fight amongst themselves and we the Republicans will look like we got our ducks in a roll and not be out of touch for the common man or women

Reply
Share
David Williams's avatar
David Williams
18h

I’ve said all along that JD Vance will be our next President. He was a war fighter and he is a good family man that loves this country. He’s very intelligent and well spoken. I don’t think there’s anyone that can challenge him for the nomination. God bless America and please God protect our President and Vice President. Amen

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Right Flank · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture