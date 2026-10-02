JD Vance Promised To Fire The Censors. The Clip Just Resurfaced

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A Promise Made Before The Win

Back in September 2024, then-candidate JD Vance sat down with Shawn Ryan for a wide-ranging interview covering censorship, Big Tech, and government overreach.

Watch the video above for the clip making the rounds again.

Shawn Ryan asked Vance directly whether a Trump administration would deliver consequences for officials who pressured tech companies into censoring Americans, pointing to Mark Zuckerberg’s own admission that Meta caved to FBI pressure.

Vance didn’t hesitate.

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What happens when the people who silenced Americans for years finally get asked to answer for it?

The Promise, In His Own Words

Vance laid out exactly who he had in mind.

“We’re going to fire the people who censored,” he said. “We’re going to fire the people who are telling Mark Zuckerberg and all the other technology companies that they needed to censor.”

He went further, naming a specific group tied to one of the most controversial moments of the 2020 election cycle.

“Fire the 50 intelligence operatives who said the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation,” Vance said, adding that many of those officials still held security clearances at the time.

No Exceptions, According To Vance

Vance didn’t stop at firings. He argued the punishment needed to extend further.

“Strip every single one of those people of their security clearances,” he said. “You cannot lie, take your position of public trust and lie to the American people for political purposes. It’s disgraceful and people have to suffer consequences for it.”

That’s not a vague policy position. That’s a direct promise, made on camera, months before Election Day.

Why This Clip Still Matters

Promises made on the campaign trail tend to fade from memory once the cameras move on to the next story.

This one didn’t.

The resurfaced clip is a reminder of exactly what Vance said he would do, back when he was still asking Americans for their vote rather than serving in office.

Holding leaders to their own words is one of the few tools voters have left. This clip makes that easier, not harder.

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