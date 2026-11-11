JD Vance Rejects Unity With Those Who Celebrate Charlie Kirk’s Murder

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JD Vance went after the calls for unity with the radical left. He listed the lines he will not cross.

“There is NO UNITY with people who scream at children over their parents’ politics.”

“There is NO UNITY with someone who LIES about what Charlie Kirk said in order to excuse his murder.”

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Vance kept the list going. He refused any partnership with people who treat political disagreement as a reason to attack families or celebrate assassination.

“There is NO UNITY with someone who HARASSES an innocent family the day after the father of that family lost a dear friend.”

“There is NO UNITY with the people who celebrate Charlie Kirk’s assassination.”

The midterms just handed Democrats both chambers. Some of the same voices that excused or celebrated Kirk’s killing are now claiming a mandate. Vance’s rejection of unity lands as a direct answer. He is not offering a temporary truce. He is naming the conduct that ends the conversation.

How many more calls for unity will arrive before the other side stops celebrating political murder?

Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking. The immediate reaction from parts of the left was to lie about his words or treat the killing as understandable. Vance, a longtime friend, drew the boundary in public. The same election that elevated candidates comfortable with open borders and Sharia also produced the demand that conservatives forget what just happened.

What does “unity” mean when one side is still defending the people who cheered the assassination?

Vance’s quotes are not abstract. They describe specific behavior that followed Kirk’s death. The midterm results do not erase that record. They make the refusal of unity more relevant, not less. The people who screamed at children, lied about Kirk’s statements, harassed families, and celebrated the killing are still in the coalition that just won.

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