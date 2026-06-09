JD Vance Responds to 2028 Skeptics
Populism may be volatile but the anger it elicits from elites remains constant
Some of the most vocal opponents of the next wave of conservatism are the people refusing to answer legitimate questions regarding their own track record.
The back-and-forth on Twitter/X between accounts such as @vance4prez and others using similar language demonstrates that critics continue to circle back to the same old criticisms of figures such as JD Vance while the pursuit of a true Trump succession candidate in 2028 continues unabated.
This back and forth exemplifies how populists on the right are forcing discussions about election integrity and the ignored White working-class population that elites want to suppress.
Why are the critics pouncing on Vance? Is it because he’s a genuine patriot? We delve into the Vance onslaught below for our subscribers.