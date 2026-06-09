Some of the most vocal opponents of the next wave of conservatism are the people refusing to answer legitimate questions regarding their own track record.

The back-and-forth on Twitter/X between accounts such as @vance4prez and others using similar language demonstrates that critics continue to circle back to the same old criticisms of figures such as JD Vance while the pursuit of a true Trump succession candidate in 2028 continues unabated.

This back and forth exemplifies how populists on the right are forcing discussions about election integrity and the ignored White working-class population that elites want to suppress.

Why are the critics pouncing on Vance? Is it because he’s a genuine patriot? We delve into the Vance onslaught below for our subscribers.