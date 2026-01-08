JD Vance says a few words at the Marines' 250th Anniv Event

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript7215JD Vance says a few words at the Marines' 250th Anniv Event Oo-rah! Jan 08, 20267215ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksJD Vance 2028SubscribeRecent PostsThe Media Continues to LIE About Immigration Enforcement Jan 10JD Vance says Leftists will go to PRISON for funding terrorismDec 31, 2025Americans are a Resilient PeopleDec 20, 2025#48 Has Left the Building Dec 10, 2025Tariffs have created far more wealth than they've destroyedDec 5, 2025JD VANCE: I’m here by the grace of God Nov 28, 2025JD Vance lays down the lawNov 20, 2025