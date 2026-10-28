JD Vance Says Fraudulent CDLs Were Putting American Highways At Risk

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Speaking From The Tarmac

JD Vance addressed reporters at Joint Base Andrews this week, tying his agenda directly to a growing crackdown on fraud in the trucking industry.

Vance framed the issue in terms that go beyond paperwork violations. “We know that trucking is one of the best sources of employment for non college educated men,” he said. “It was bad for people’s jobs, but it also made our streets and our highways a lot less safe.”

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A Coalition Built To Fix It

Vance’s comments came alongside a broader interagency push led by the White House Fraud Task Force, working with the Department of Transportation and the Department of Homeland Security.

The effort, now organized under the Joint Task Force Crossroads of America, targets fraudulent CDL schools and non-domiciled licenses issued to drivers who never should have qualified in the first place.

Officials say the numbers back up the concern. The Department of Transportation reports pulling more than 28,000 drivers off the road for failing to speak English, canceling over 30,000 improperly issued licenses, and removing thousands of unqualified training schools from the federal registry.

Why should any driver be allowed on the road without meeting the same basic standards every American driver has to meet?

Safety And Jobs, Not One Or The Other

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has been blunt about the stakes, pointing to drivers who don’t speak English or understand the rules of the road operating large trucks on American highways.

The crackdown followed a string of high-profile accidents involving unqualified commercial drivers, incidents officials say were entirely preventable under a properly enforced system.

For Vance, the issue connects directly to American workers who depend on trucking as a stable, accessible career path.

A System Finally Getting Fixed

This isn’t a symbolic gesture. Dozens of CDL schools have already been shut down, and thousands of licenses have been cancelled as investigations continue across multiple states.

Vance’s message was simple. A safer trucking industry and a stronger job market for American drivers aren’t competing goals. They’re the same goal.

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