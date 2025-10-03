JD Vance 2028

JD Vance 2028

Transcript
JD Vance says he believes there WILL be a government shutdown

Illegals don't deserve billions of dollars of American taxpayers' money
Oct 03, 2025
Transcript

🚨 BREAKING: After meeting with Schumer and Jeffries, JD Vance says he believes there WILL be a government shutdown, as Democrats demand “free” healthcare for illegals

NO FREE HEALTHCARE FOR ILLEGALS! DO NOT BUDGE, 47!

VANCE: “They’re basically saying to the American people, ‘we want to give HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS of dollars, to illegal aliens for their health care, while Americans are struggling to pay their health care bills”

