JD Vance Says He’s Focused On Doing God’s Work, Whatever Comes Next

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A Conversation About Faith

JD Vance sat down with Christian podcaster Bryce Crawford for a wide-ranging conversation about his Catholic faith, his own return to Christianity, and how he views his work in Washington.

Watch the video above for the clip making the rounds.

When Crawford asked whether the world might be living through the biblical end times, Vance didn’t dodge the question. He answered with the kind of honesty rarely heard from a sitting Vice President.

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What does it look like when a leader says his priority isn’t political survival but doing what he believes is right?

Focused On The Work, Not The Outcome

Vance’s answer centered on purpose rather than prediction.

“I’m trying to focus on doing as much of God’s work as possible right now,” Vance said. “And if that leads to the end times, okay.”

That’s not a man chasing power for its own sake. That’s a man describing a mission bigger than any single election cycle or news cycle.

Why Voters Are Paying Attention

For many conservative and faith-driven voters, this is exactly the kind of leadership they’ve been asking for. Not politicians chasing polls, but people willing to stand on conviction even when the culture pushes back.

Vance has been open throughout his time in office about his Catholic faith shaping how he approaches policy, family, and public service.

Isn’t that the kind of clarity voters say they want, even when it makes headlines uncomfortable for critics?

What This Means Heading Into November

Vance’s comments land at a moment when the country is weighing what direction it wants heading into the midterms.

For voters who see this election as a fight over values as much as policy, moments like this one carry weight. Supporting candidates who see their work in Washington as service rather than self-interest is, for many, part of what it means to show up in November.

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