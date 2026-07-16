Laura Ingraham asked JD Vance a fairly direct question on Fox News. Are democratic socialist candidates going to take over the entire Democratic Party? Vance didn’t hedge.

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“I unfortunately fear that’s the direction the Democrats are headed,” Vance said. “And it is communism, Laura. This is not raising taxes a little bit, however much we might disagree with that. This is abolishing the police. This is letting criminals run amok in your cities. This is flooding your country with low-wage third-world immigrants.”

Why would the Vice President reach for a word that strong?

Because he’s watching the same primary results everyone else is. DSA-backed candidates just knocked off multiple sitting Democratic incumbents in New York, riding what’s now being called the “Mamdani Effect” after the democratic socialist mayor’s own successful campaign. Vance traced the pattern to its source. “This is a consequence of the fact that the Democrat Party has become run by the universities and by the professors,” he said. “This is not working-class, union Democrats.” He went further, describing the underlying worldview driving the movement. “This is fundamentally a view that the United States is an evil country that must be dismantled from the ground and then built back up. That’s communism at its core.”

Vance has made this point personal before, drawing a sharp line between the Democratic Party he remembers and the one now winning primaries. “I was raised by patriotic Christian blue-collar Democrats who loved this country, but they weren’t Republicans,” he said. “But I feel, unfortunately, that those patriotic blue-collar Democrats, they increasingly don’t have a place in that party anymore, at least among the elected senior leadership ranks.”

Isn’t that the real loss underneath all of this? Not a policy dispute, but an entire tradition of working-class Democratic politics getting pushed out by a movement built in university seminar rooms rather than union halls.

Vance zeroed in specifically on the socialist push to abolish ICE, arguing it exposes the movement’s working-class rhetoric as hollow. “I always find it interesting when socialists tell me that they really stand up for working people, and they want to protect working people, but they want to abolish ICE,” he said. “That means a flood of low-wage immigrants coming into this country, competing for wages against the working people, Black, White and Brown, of the United States of America. You do not care about working people if you refuse to enforce the border. Stop pretending that you do.”

The numbers back up how fast this shift has moved. DSA membership has roughly doubled to over 100,000 people in just the past year. Socialist candidates have now won races from New York City to Seattle to Washington, D.C., with more advancing to runoffs in Los Angeles. Trump has called the movement “the biggest threat to our nation there is,” ranking it alongside Pearl Harbor and September 11th in his own remarks to reporters.

Critics have pushed back on Vance’s phrasing, noting that democratic socialism and communism aren’t technically identical on paper. That distinction matters to political scientists. It matters less to voters watching candidates campaign on abolishing the police, eliminating ICE, and restructuring the Senate itself. Whatever label ends up being the most technically precise, Vance’s underlying argument, that a fundamental strain of anti-American ideology has moved from the fringe into winning Democratic primaries, is backed by the platforms these candidates are actually running on.

Vance didn’t invent the word communism as a political weapon. But he’s using it now because, in his read of the moment, the softer language stopped accurately describing what’s actually on the ballot.