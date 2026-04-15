JD Vance says Trump EXPOSED Epstein, and Epstein DESPISED him for it

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“I have to defend the President on this— when he said Epstein was a hoax, he is talking about the democratic idea that he was somehow Epstein’s best friend. The President said he knew him and was a scumbag, but what you see in those emails is that Epstein hated Donald Trump— one of the emails is about Trump Narcing on him to the local Sheriff.”

JD Vance spoke out on Epstein and PIZZAGATE:

“Jeffrey Epstein had extraordinary connections with both intelligence services inside and outside the United States” “There’s one email I read where one person sent an email to Epstein about Pizza and Grape Soda… and I remember it sounded like the Pizzagate conspiracy…. And my reaction was we should absolutely investigate that person.”

JD Vance says he is “obsessed" with opening an investigation into the “Pizzagate conspiracy theory” and wants to bring the criminals to justice.

“I remember it sounding like the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.”

“We should absolutely investigate.”

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JD also defended the intelligent, loving, and beautiful Erika Kirk from critics.

Vance: “To say that Erika Kirk was somehow complicit in the death of her own husband is so preposterous and disgusting and it has broken conversation in America”

TPUSA Andrew Kolvet and JD Vance says Erika Kirk couldn’t join tonight’s event due to “Threats against her” No further information about the threats have been released to the public.

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JD Vance continued on:

“Erika Kirk is just trying to make sure Charlie’s legacy doesn’t die and everyone is attacking her and lying about her, it’s disgraceful— and to those who are telling you she wasn’t grieving her husband is FULL OF SHIT.”

It's great to see JD Vance stand up for Erika Kirk. She has been through so much over the past 6 months.

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What's your reaction? How do you feel about JD Vance, Erika Kirk, and the current state of conservatism in America?

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