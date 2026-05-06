

Picture yourself sitting among an entire room of hopeful new Americans staring around the room and saying: ‘Your old country comes after mine.’

JD Vance has done exactly that in a clip on X that is going crazy right now. In it, he tells a Ukrainian immigrant flat out that being American means prioritizing the United States

There are no exceptions.

Whether you have roots in America dating back 300 years or you just crossed the border yesterday, loyalty to America is not optional.

That is a message that cuts through the muck like a chain saw. Vance, the Trump successor carrying the MAGA torch is not beating around the bush. On X, Eric Daugherty posted a video of Vance cutting through the fluff and getting directly to the point: prior to everything else, America must come first.

There is significant interaction on that posting indicating the working class finally hears a leader speaking their language.

This is not some high level academic lecture. Vance channels the raw anger of a white working class ignored for so many years. Those folks from the hillbilly Elegy area created this nation. He knows the elites’ constant criticism of him too well.

Coastal elites preach about diversity while pouring chaos across our borders.

As part of paid subscriptions, we will dig into JD Vance’s rising profile as the Vance for president frontrunner and discuss how his loyalty test may be met head-on with the radical left’s open borders fantasies.