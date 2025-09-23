JD Vance 2028

JD Vance 2028

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
33

JD Vance SHUTS Liberal Reporter DOWN

Sep 23, 2025
33
Share

JD Vance is ready and willing to serve in 2028.

JD Vance 2028 is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture