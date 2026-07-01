The left wants Vance to respond to “gotcha” type questions, but Vance was unflappable in his presentation of facts related to working-class struggles and the economic costs associated with large-scale migration.

As such, Vance had little opportunity to allow the panelists’ characteristic interruptions. Vance’s response was clearly not one of defense; it was an aggressive representation of why JD Vance 2028 is already seen as a natural extension of the “America First” agenda.

While there is certainly outrage in reaction to The View’s predictable bias, there is something far deeper. Why do programs claiming to represent average women consistently advocate for policies that result in the flooding of communities with illegal immigrants and wage-erosion for the very people they claim to represent?