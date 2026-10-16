James Talarico praising a drag show performer who performs with children might not have been on your bingo card for 2026.

It is another example of a party that views innocence as optional.

Vance highlighted a video of tx democrat James Talarico praising a drag show performer who works with children.

This event illustrates a deeper fault line; one group believes boundaries are bigotry and the other believes boundaries protect childhood.

Democrats view adult entertainment as enriching Youth

In the clip, Talarico portrays the interaction between the performer and minor as positive/necessary and does not address issues surrounding developmental preparedness or parental consent.

Vance’s use of the clip cuts through the typical media spin and allows the viewer to hear/see the words themselves. There are similar events occurring in libraries/schools across the nation, where organizers advertise family friendly drag events, but have increasingly encountered local backlash.

These endorsements did not develop in isolation. Instead they are part of a broader philosophy that sees any limitation placed on adult expression near children as prejudiced, rather than prudent.

Many progressive supporters of the exposure of young people to adult performance styles argue that exposure to such will foster empathy in young people; however, few of these supporters document instances where explicit elements reach younger audience members.

Vance’s post provides a link between one lawmakers’ support of exposing young people to adult performance and this larger level of tolerance for exposing young people to adult themes/ideology.

Why do Democratic elected officials default to defending access to adult performance venues near children rather than challenging the premise?