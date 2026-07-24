JD Vance sat down with Joe Rogan on July 15 for a nearly three hour conversation, and one of the sharpest moments came when the discussion turned to New York City’s new democratic socialist mayor.

Vance didn’t hold back describing the movement fueling Zohran Mamdani’s rise. He told Rogan directly that Democratic Socialists of America types are “a little full of shit when they talk about helping normal people,” arguing that flooding the labor market with low-wage migrant workers does the opposite of what these politicians claim, undercutting the exact working-class Americans they say they’re fighting for.

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That’s not a talking point pulled from a campaign speech. It’s Vance making a specific economic argument in real time, tying Mamdani’s political coalition directly to immigration policy rather than treating socialism as some abstract ideological threat floating free of actual cause and effect.

Why does the conversation about socialism’s appeal always seem to skip past the economic conditions actually driving it?

He Named the Coalition and Explained Why It’s Growing

Vance didn’t treat Mamdani as an isolated phenomenon either. He described the alienation driving younger voters toward what he called the Democrats’ Red-Green coalition, led, in Vance’s words, by “the immigrant socialist Zohran Mamdani,” now sitting as mayor of America’s largest city. Vance connected that coalition’s growth directly to young Americans watching their prospects for stable careers, homeownership, and marriage evaporate under the combined weight of wage-cutting migration, inflation, and concentrated corporate power.

He didn’t stop at diagnosis. Vance offered his own explanation for why the trend keeps accelerating, warning bluntly, “Unless you go down that pathway of allowing young Americans to own something, socialism is the inevitable outcome.” That’s a genuinely different argument than simply calling socialism un-American and moving on. Vance is telling his own party that ignoring the economic squeeze driving young voters toward Mamdani’s coalition isn’t an option if Republicans actually want to stop it from spreading further.

Here’s the sharp point worth sitting with. Vance described decades of what he called failed bipartisan leadership as having turned the country into little more than “a shell corporation,” a nation that no longer makes enough of its own goods or gives its own workers enough self-reliance. That’s not blame aimed only at Democrats. It’s Vance arguing that the conditions creating space for candidates like Mamdani were decades in the making, under leadership from both parties.

The Independence Day Confrontation

Vance’s criticism of Mamdani wasn’t limited to a podcast studio either. Speaking in New York City over the Fourth of July weekend, with the Statue of Liberty behind him, Vance delivered a pointed rebuke of Mamdani’s own address from the day before, in which the mayor had described America as a place built on exclusion where “only a select few are allowed freedom.”

Vance didn’t let that framing pass unanswered. He told the crowd to “reject the view of your nation that sees only its sins, but not its grace and its greatness,” and went further at another point, asking pointedly, “Who the hell does he think that he is?” Vance specifically noted that Mamdani’s own father had fled Uganda after the dictator Idi Amin moved to ethnically cleanse the country’s Indian population, arguing that Mamdani owed the country that took his family in gratitude rather than the contempt Vance believed his speech conveyed.

Isn’t there something worth noting in a Vice President willing to make that argument directly, in the city Mamdani now governs, rather than simply issuing a written statement from Washington?

A More Complicated Picture Than a Simple Feud

It’s worth being straightforward about the full picture here rather than pretending the relationship has been uniformly hostile. Vance had actually named Mamdani, back when he was still mayor-elect last December, as one of three progressive Democrats he said he appreciated, alongside Bernie Sanders and Ro Khanna. That’s a detail that complicates the narrative of pure opposition, and it’s worth including precisely because it shows Vance engaging with Mamdani’s politics rather than dismissing him outright from day one.

What changed since then wasn’t necessarily Vance’s respect for Mamdani as a political operator. It was watching the actual governing agenda take shape, from a budget exceeding the total spending of forty seven states to policies Vance and other critics argue prioritize migrants over the working Americans Mamdani claims to represent.

The Argument That Matters Most

What makes Vance’s critique of Mamdani distinct from typical Republican messaging on socialism is the specificity underneath it. He isn’t simply calling the ideology dangerous and leaving it there. He’s making a direct case that restrictive immigration policy, domestic manufacturing, and real pathways to ownership are the actual antidote to socialism’s growing appeal, not just louder rhetoric condemning it.

That’s a bet that the fight against democratic socialism gets won or lost on kitchen table economics rather than ideological branding alone. Vance made that bet directly to Joe Rogan’s audience of millions, in the same conversation where he named exactly which coalition he believes is capitalizing on the country’s failures, and exactly what he thinks Republicans need to do to stop it from spreading past New York City.