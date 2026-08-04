JD Vance sat across from Joe Rogan on July 15 and said something Republicans rarely admit out loud. The economic conditions pushing young Americans toward socialism weren’t invented by the left. They were built, over decades, by policy failures Vance says both parties share the blame for.

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Rogan opened the conversation bluntly, telling Vance the rise of democratic socialists in American politics had left him genuinely shaken. Vance didn’t dismiss the concern or pretend it was overblown. Instead he walked through the actual mechanics of how the country got here, pointing to a poll from Axios and Generation Lab showing sixty seven percent of college students now hold a favorable view of socialism.

Why does a Republican vice president keep telling conservative audiences that the blame for socialism’s rise doesn’t rest solely with the left?

The Bubble Machine Vance Says Both Parties Built

Vance laid out his argument in specific, almost clinical terms. He described how the country ran what he called an experiment, offshoring industrial jobs, hollowing out domestic manufacturing, and turning the economy into something built primarily around services and finance. The result, in his telling, was allowing Wall Street to buy up housing and other basic assets of daily life and convert them into what he called an “investable, line goes up” product.

That’s a direct description of asset financialization, the process by which housing stops functioning as shelter and starts functioning primarily as an investment vehicle for large institutional buyers. Vance argues that shift, layered on top of decades of offshored jobs and depressed wages, created a generation of young people who came of age watching homeownership and stable careers become increasingly unreachable, no matter how hard they worked.

Here’s the sharp point Vance kept returning to. He didn’t frame this as an abstract economic trend that simply happened. He framed it as the direct, foreseeable consequence of forty years of policy choices made by leadership in both parties, choices he says left an entire generation with what he called quite a hole to climb out of.

Immigration Drove the Housing Squeeze Too

Vance connected the housing bubble specifically to labor market pressure as well, arguing that decades of low-wage immigration, both through illegal entry and offshoring jobs overseas, suppressed wages for American workers at the exact moment housing costs were climbing. Flooding the country with tens of millions of people competing for the same limited housing stock pushed prices further out of reach for citizens who by rights should have had first claim on it, driving up demand on a supply that never expanded to match.

That’s not just rhetoric. It’s the reasoning behind concrete policy now moving through Vance’s own administration. Trump’s housing leadership has made the connection explicit, with the administration’s housing chief stating plainly that American houses are for American people, and arguing that the ongoing immigration crackdown is specifically designed to help bring housing costs back down for citizens who’ve been priced out for years.

The Real Cost Wasn’t Just Financial

Vance brought the argument down to something more personal during the interview, describing a Thanksgiving conversation with friends that stuck with him. One friend, an engineer, told him he couldn’t afford a home in a safe neighborhood despite steady, skilled employment. Another described his childhood San Diego neighborhood, once filled with military families, as now unaffordable even for Marine officers with stable careers.

That’s the human cost underneath the abstract housing statistics, and it’s central to Vance’s broader argument about why socialism keeps gaining ground with young voters. He said plainly that unless young Americans get a real pathway to ownership, whether a home, a stable career, or some real stake in the country’s future, socialism becomes what he called the inevitable outcome. Not because the ideology is correct, in his view, but because a generation locked out of the basic markers of stability will keep looking for any alternative to a system that isn’t working for them.

The Administration Is Already Moving on It

What separates this moment from four decades of prior bipartisan neglect, in Vance’s telling, is that his own administration is actually building the fix rather than just diagnosing the problem. The immigration crackdown aimed at reducing housing demand pressure is already underway. Trump’s broader push to reverse decades of offshoring and rebuild domestic manufacturing capacity is part of the same strategy, aimed at restoring the kind of wage growth and job stability that gave earlier generations a realistic shot at ownership.

Vance summarized the choice in stark terms: either Republicans build a real pathway to ownership and opportunity, or the country ends up electing a socialist president. That’s not a comfortable message for a party that’s spent decades treating socialism purely as a moral or ideological failing rather than partly a predictable response to a housing and labor market shaped by forty years of bipartisan policy choices. Vance’s bet is that the administration’s current course, tighter immigration enforcement, a renewed push for domestic manufacturing, and a real focus on ownership for young Americans, is the first real attempt in a generation to actually fix the conditions driving people toward socialism instead of just condemning the outcome.