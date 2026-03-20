JD Vance vs Michelle Obama

It started in the schools. Leftists infiltrated the education system and created a culture of whiners.

It was the old Marxist Oppressed vs Oppressor card. The rigged game was played in plain sight, and its victims were children.

The victims were taught that they were victims. Victims of capitalism, victims of white privilege, victims of bullying, gender bias, racism, and societal expectations.

Everybody was a victim—except for straight white males—of everything.

The strategy: a culture of victimhood to destroy America from within. When victimhood becomes cool, the society that spawned the attitude is in trouble.

It didn’t take long for the students to learn that being a victim is something to strive for. If anyone disagrees, well, they’re obviously an oppressor.

The Left went so far as to develop a system to determine who is more oppressed. It’s called Intersectionality. It had a trickle-up effect.

Just ask Michelle Obama.

Intersectionality

Michelle Obama is female and black. It’s not quite a Royal Flush in the victimhood game, but it’s a strong hand.

If she were transgender or even just a lesbian, her hand would be even stronger.

But you have to play the hand you were dealt. It’s doubtful Barack Obama would have been elected if it were found that Michelle was transgender or a lesbian who married only for power.

Leftist critical race theorist Kimberlé Crenshaw came up with the idea of “intersectionality” as a scale to describe overlapping examples of victimization between race and gender.

In the introduction to Part Six of Critical Race Theory: The Key Writings that Formed the Movement, Crenshaw’s idea is described as “identity movements based on gender and racial liberation” must “address the ‘intersectionality’ of social domination.”

In Crenshaw’s chapter in the book, she wrote, “The struggle over which differences matter [race, gender, ethnicity, etc.] and which do not is neither abstract nor insignificant … [T]hey raise critical issues of power.”

It’s the ultimate gaslight. The Left craves power, so they ostracize anyone whom they perceive has the power that they want.

Crenshaw’s argument, whether she likes it or not, is both abstract and insignificant. It’s abstract because in Leftist world, definitions of words shift according to context.

A black woman who happened to be a successful conservative, for example, would not find a place on the intersectionality scale because “black” and “woman” mean something different when applied to her.

That doesn’t stop people like Michelle Obama—a black woman who happens to be a successful leftist—from playing the victim card. She can’t help it. It’s just so easy.

Crenshaw’s argument is insignificant because it is absurd.

J.D. Vance vs Michelle Obama

Comparing J.D. Vance to Michelle Obama spotlights the absurdity of Leftist victimhood.

Vance described his less-than-stellar childhood in his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy. His mother was a drug addict. He lived a life of poverty and abuse.

Michelle Obama was raised in a working-class household on the South Side of Chicago. She grew up with her parents and brother in a small rented upstairs apartment, where her father worked at the city water plant.

They both come from humble beginnings.

Why then, when it comes to living in Washington DC, do the two have radically different takes that reveal what they think about America?

Vance is thankful. Obama is a victim.

Amuse posted a clip of the Vanc and Obama talking about life in DC on X.

“LEFT v RIGHT: Listen to Michelle Obama and JD Vance describe very similar experiences very differently. Michelle views everything through a lens of oppression.”

In the clip, Vance is thankful that he lives in a mansion “gifted” to him by the American people. He considers his life a “blessing.”

Obama complained that she had to move to the White House, it cost too much to eat there and to travel, and she didn’t feel like she “got enough attention.”

Vance is proud to be an American.

Michelle Obama thinks America doesn’t pay enough attention to her, so she’s a victim.

Radical Feminism Is Narcissism

Michelle Obama is a narcissist. All the attention needs to be on her, or she is oppressed.

It’s safe to say Michelle Obama is a feminist of the Leftist variety, because she has been called the “ Face of Feminism ,” according to 47% of Americans.

In “Thinking Sex,” radical Leftist feminist Gayle Rubin wrote, “A radical theory of sex must identify, describe, explain, and denounce erotic injustice and sexual oppression.”

Rubin goes so far as to defend incest and sodomy by claiming that laws against these acts are oppressive. Leftists should be able to do whatever they want, right?

“Feminist thought is greatly indebted to Marxism,” according to Rubin. “In a sense, Marxism enabled people to pose a whole set of questions that Marxism could not satisfactorily answer.”

And there you have it: Marxism needs victims to function. America needs heroes.

Who is more heroic: JD Vance or Michelle Obama?

Your answer will tell you whether you’re an American or a victim of America.