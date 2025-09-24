JD Vance 2028

JD Vance 2028

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11
7

JD VANCE: "YOU CAN GO STRAIGHT TO HELL, and you have NO PLACE in the political conversation in the United States!"

The Vice President calls out Gavin Newsome for violent rhetoric
Sep 24, 2025
11
7
Share
Transcript

“Because HERE’S WHAT HAPPENS! When Democrats like Gavin Newsom say these people are ‘part of an authoritarian government.’ When they lie about who they’re arresting...what they’re doing is encouraging crazy people to go and commit VIOLENCE.”

“You don’t have to agree with our policies. But if your political rhetoric encourages violence against our law enforcement, you can go STRAIGHT TO HELL!”

JD Vance 2028 is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture